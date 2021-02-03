Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 6%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.44 and last traded at $216.71. 1,891,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,119,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist raised their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,540 shares of company stock worth $57,163,191. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

