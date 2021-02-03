Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $2,351,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

