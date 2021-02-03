Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.96.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $159.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 36,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

