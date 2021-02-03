Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0793 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $864.83 million and $165.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00107739 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,198,433,186 coins and its circulating supply is 10,906,966,033 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.