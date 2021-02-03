ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Up 212.8% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 79.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 212.8% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

