Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Up 13.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 276,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 260,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

