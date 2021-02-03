Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Cap of $11,347.98

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Zealium token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $11,347.98 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,775,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,775,531 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

