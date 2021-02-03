Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to “Hold”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in StealthGas stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of StealthGas at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.