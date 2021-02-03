Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

NYSE ESTE opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $367.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

