Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AstroNova by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

