Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.