Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Buy

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $455.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,839 shares in the company, valued at $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

