Zacks Investment Research Lowers USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Hold

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 5.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

