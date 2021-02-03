Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

International Money Express stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $564.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $7,050,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 519.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 392,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 329,416 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

