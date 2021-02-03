Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.