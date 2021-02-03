Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

CJPRY stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

