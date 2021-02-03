Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Sell

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

