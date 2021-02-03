Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,268. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $990,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

