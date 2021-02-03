Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.61 Million

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report $219.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $213.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $492.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

