Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,931. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKTR stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

