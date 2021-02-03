Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report $67.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.30 million. Amyris reported sales of $40.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $164.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of AMRS opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.