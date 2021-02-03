Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $83.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $91.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $299.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $310.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $439.11 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $474.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other Plug Power news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

