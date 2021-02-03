Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report $70.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.12 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.11 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $309.51 million, with estimates ranging from $301.22 million to $317.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navigator by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Navigator by 38.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Navigator by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $522.15 million, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

