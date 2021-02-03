Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.01). Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

