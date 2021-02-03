Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $66.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Banc of California reported sales of $53.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $269.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $278.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.84 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $289.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $900.30 million, a PE ratio of -94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.