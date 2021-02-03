Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.50). Azul reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

AZUL opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Azul by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

