Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,116. Alamo Group has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.