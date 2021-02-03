Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TSHA traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.