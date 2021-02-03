Zacks: Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 18,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,215. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

