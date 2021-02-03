Zacks: Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

