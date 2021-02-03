Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $266.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $277.90 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $239.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

DORM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 4,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,012. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 31.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

