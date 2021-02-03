Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $3.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.86. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.13. 59,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,467. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

