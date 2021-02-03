Zacks: Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $74.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.07 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $87.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $266.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.98 million to $268.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $276.96 million, with estimates ranging from $259.35 million to $294.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $292,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.78.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.