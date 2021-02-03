Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.19). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 1,028,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,054. The firm has a market cap of $784.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

