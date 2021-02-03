Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $410,364. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR opened at $47.33 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

