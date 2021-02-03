Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $111.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $78.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $321.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.88 million, with estimates ranging from $351.90 million to $355.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

