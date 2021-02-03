Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13).

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 4,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,261. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.