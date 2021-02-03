Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.53.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.02. 28,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,309. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

