Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 247,157 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,435,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,157 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 4.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $385,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 1,751,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

