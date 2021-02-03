Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,369,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,841 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.01% of GrafTech International worth $57,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 3,377,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 272,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 56.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 928,023 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $14,063,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 33.8% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,399,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 353,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,124,748 shares of company stock valued at $297,054,365. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,724. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.