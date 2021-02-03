Xriba (XRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,816.00

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Xriba has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $7,816.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xriba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xriba has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00315802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003191 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.82 or 0.01441923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Xriba Profile

Xriba is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,970,056 coins. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Xriba Coin Trading

Xriba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.