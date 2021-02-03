Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Update

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

XPER opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

