Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 2,087,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,951,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

XERS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $298.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

