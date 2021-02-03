Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

