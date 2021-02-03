Xcel Energy’s (XEL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

