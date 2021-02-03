Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

