World Asset Management Inc Sells 629 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after purchasing an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.