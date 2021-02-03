World Asset Management Inc Sells 347 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,425 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.73.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($2.24). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.