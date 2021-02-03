World Asset Management Inc Sells 224 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.