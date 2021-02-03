World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,046 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

