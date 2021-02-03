World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

FCX opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

